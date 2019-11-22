WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester club could lose its liquor license due to their security guards choosing not to respond to a brutal fight outside the bar.

The fight began inside Dubai Restaurant and Lounge, but spilled out onto Pleasant Street. The man being was badly beating and left lying unconscious. Police say surveillance video shows the man being jumped by four men.

During a special license commission meeting, Officer Patrick Harrington said no one from the bar called 911, and that security guards did nothing to help the victim.

“As I continued to watch the video I observed several males from the club begin to gang up on the victim, assaulting him,” Harrington said. “They punched him several times and knocked him unconscious.”

Police say an officer who was patrolling the area happened to drive by and saw the man lying on the street.

“As the victim lay unconscious, I observed security guards on video watch one suspect again punch the victim in the head,” Harrington said.

The video also shows the group robbing the man. A good Samaritan tried to intervene, but was told to leave.

Appearing before the license commission, both the manager of the club and the co-owner were told their license was suspended for 60 days.

“This commission owes a duty to your patrons and the public to not allow or condone problems like this,” said Anthony Salvidio, chair of the license committee.

The manager of the club admitted the club had made a mistake and promised to make changes.

“After seeing this video, I want to know more about the next security company we hire because they were not doing their job,” Dubai Manger Luis Arias said.

Police say the club has a history of problems and that the beating might have been gang related. The victim is expected to recover. The incident is still under investigation.