



BOSTON (CBS) — Testimony resumed Friday in the murder trial of Bampumim Teixeira. He’s accused of stabbing doctors Richard Field and Lina Bolanos to death.

The property manager of the couple’s South Boston condo building was first on the stand. He testified to the security procedures of the building and its surveillance system.

The jury also heard from the doctors’ neighbor Claudia Mimo. She lives in penthouse B on the 11th floor.

“I heard gunshots so I ran the other way,” Mimo said.

She called 911 after hearing a commotion in the hall the night of May 5, 2017.

“I called 911 again,” Mimo said.

“And why did you do that? asked Prosecutor John Pappas.

“Because I was panicking,” Mimo said.

“What did the call-taker tell you?” Pappas asked.

“That the police were already there, they were going to come and speak to me,” said Mimo.

Defense Attorney Steven Sack asked Mimo during cross examination if she noticed anything else out of the ordinary that night.

“While you were opening the door, you didn’t hear anything toward the end of the wall did you? And you didn’t see any person or any items in the hall, correct?” Sack asked. Mimo said she did not.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins was inside the courtroom for some of Friday’s proceedings.

Her office says Bampumim Teixeira acted alone when he snuck into the couple’s condo building and stabbed them to death.

The final witness to take the stand was Matthis Heinreich, a friend of Field and Bolanos. He told the jury Field texted him the night he was killed.

“I was confused for the first minutes. I did not realize what’s it means, wasn’t sure what it is,” Heinreich said.

The trial resumes next week, and on Tuesday the jury will visit the couple’s South Boston penthouse.