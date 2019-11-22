BC Facing 16th-Ranked Irish, Hoping To Become Bowl Eligible With Win At Notre DameSteve Addazio’s Eagles, who are coming off 38-31 home loss to Florida State, need to win either Saturday or in an Atlantic Coast Conference season finale at Pittsburgh to become bowl eligible for sixth time in seven seasons.

NFL Blows Another Call, Failing To Even Review An Obvious Fumble By Deshaun WatsonThe state of replay review in the NFL is in shambles.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 12 PredictionsThe Patriots are in the meat of their toughest part of the schedule, and Sunday's game against Dallas could be their most difficult game of the bunch.

Tuukka Rask Doesn't Need His Stick Or Glove To Make Save Of The YearTuukka Rask is an extremely sound and technical goaltender, so we don't see too many jaw-dropping, highlight-reel stops by the Bruins netminder. But when he does make them, boy are they fun to watch.

Report: Patriots Are Not Bringing Back Antonio BrownThere have been rumblings over the last several days that the Patriots may be interested in a reunion with Antonio Brown. That will not be happening.