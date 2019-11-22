WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A car crash involving a school bus with children aboard in West Bridgewater resulted in one person being taken to the hospital on Friday.
West Bridgewater Police said that around 12:20 p.m., a pickup truck heading north on South Main Street crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, forcing the school bus off the road. The bus was unable to completely avoid the truck and was hit.
At the time, the school bus was taking a small group of students home from school, police said. All students were checked for injuries but none were found. They were then taken to Spring Street School where they were met by parents and guardians.
Police said the bus driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution but is expected to be ok. The driver of the pickup truck refused medical treatment.
It is unclear what caused the truck to go over the yellow line.
