AP: Yankees Don't Plan On Paying $26 Million Owed To EllsburyThe Yankees plan to not pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.

What To Watch For When Cowboys Visit PatriotsFor now, we'll do our best to spotlight some areas that will assuredly play a factor in the outcome of Sunday's game.

Marcus Smart Responds To Patrick Beverley: 'I Think We Know Who'd Win That Battle'Patrick Beverley had no time to talk about Marcus Smart following Wednesday night's thrilling Celtics-Clippers overtime affair. On Friday, Smart clapped back at the Clippers guard.

Marcus Cannon Missing From Friday's Patriots PracticeThe Patriots are expected to get Isaiah Wynn back on their offensive line this weekend. But it appears they may be missing another big body tasked with protecting Tom Brady.

Cowboys Won't Have Leighton Vander Esch Vs. PatriotsAs they try to slow down Tom Brady's offense, the Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best players on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.