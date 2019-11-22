BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a pretty bountiful injury report heading into Sunday’s tilt with the Dallas Cowboys. But all 12 players listed are considered questionable for Sunday’s game.
That includes receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, both of whom were limited during Friday’s walkthrough. Sanu is dealing with an ankle injury that could reportedly cost him a few weeks of game action, but he’s a 50-50 shot to play on Sunday. We’ll know for sure 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
The same goes for Dorsett, who is dealing with a concussion he suffered last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Quarterback Tom Brady is a newcomer to the New England injury report, limited Friday with an elbow injury. But Brady was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s only a minuscule chance that he doesn’t play against Dallas.
Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon was also limited on Friday due to an illness, but is expected to play on Sunday.
Here is New England’s full injury report for Sunday’s game:
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee (LP)
QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow (LP)
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness (LP)
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest (LP)
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion (LP)
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back (LP)
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder (LP)
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)
CB Jason McCourty, Groin (LP)
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle (LP)
DE John Simon, Elbow (LP)
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring (LP)
–Players added to Friday’s injury report in bold
The Cowboys have ruled just one player out for Sunday’s game — linebacker Leighton Vander Esch — while listing three players as questionable: linebacker Joe Thomas (Illness), safety Donovan Wilson (Illness) and guard Connor Williams (Knee).
Kickoff for Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys showdown at Gillette Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. Both teams will have to release their inactives list at 2:55 p.m.
