BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are expected to get Isaiah Wynn back on their offensive line this weekend. But it appears they may be missing another big body tasked with protecting Tom Brady.
Right tackle Marcus Cannon was not spotted at Friday’s practice, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in doubt. Cannon was not listed on New England’s two injury reports this week, making Friday’s absence all the more surprising. Not having Cannon would make things a little more complicated for the struggling Patriots offense.
Update: Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia told reporters that Cannon was dealing with an illness on Friday, and is expected to play Sunday against Dallas.
Dante Scarnecchia says Marcus Cannon is sick. Says he’ll be out there on Sunday pic.twitter.com/1N9MSX9cbz
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 22, 2019
There was some good news elsewhere for the offense, as both Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) were present at the media portion of Friday’s practice. Sanu has not practiced this week after hurting his ankle last Sunday against the Eagles, but he was on the field for pre-practice warmups on Thursday. Dorsett missed Wednesday’s practice but was a limited participant on Thursday.
Bill Belichick wouldn’t offer up any updates on Sanu or Dorsett at his Friday morning press conference, telling reporters to wait for the injury report later in the day. That report should shed some light on what what happened to Cannon, in addition to game statuses for Sanu and Dorsett.
