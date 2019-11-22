Marcus Smart Responds To Patrick Beverley: 'I Think We Know Who Will Win That Battle'Patrick Beverley had no time to talk about Marcus Smart following Wednesday night's thrilling Celtics-Clippers overtime affair. On Friday, Smart clapped back at the Clippers guard.

Marcus Cannon Missing From Friday's Patriots PracticeThe Patriots are expected to get Isaiah Wynn back on their offensive line this weekend. But it appears they may be missing another big body tasked with protecting Tom Brady.

Cowboys Won't Have Leighton Vander Esch Vs. PatriotsAs they try to slow down Tom Brady's offense, the Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best players on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick Not Willing To Ask Ouija Board If Sanu, Dorsett Will Play Vs. CowboysBill Belichick isn't ready to turn to black magic to find out if his injured players will play Sunday against the Cowboys.

BC Facing 16th-Ranked Irish, Hoping To Become Bowl Eligible With Win At Notre DameSteve Addazio’s Eagles, who are coming off 38-31 home loss to Florida State, need to win either Saturday or in an Atlantic Coast Conference season finale at Pittsburgh to become bowl eligible for sixth time in seven seasons.