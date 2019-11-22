BOSTON (CBS) – The most expensive ZIP code for home sales in New England is a pricey neighborhood in Boston, according to a new report. It’s one of three from Massachusetts to land in the top 100 of PropertyShark’s list of the most expensive ZIP codes in 2019.
The 02199, containing the Prudential Center area of Back Bay, is No. 6 on the list with a median sale price of $3,669,000. It’s the only ZIP code in the Top 10 that is not located in either California or New York.
The next Bay State ZIP code comes in at No. 90. The 02481 encompassing Wellesley Hills in Norfolk County has a median sale price of $1,474,000. And Weston’s 02493 is 98th on the list with a sale price of $1,437,000.
Appearing on the list for the first time is New Hampshire’s Rye Beach (03871) at No. 46 with a median sale price of $1.9 million.
Atherton in California’s San Mateo County had the most expensive ZIP code with a median sale price of just over $7 million.
PropertyShark used year-to-date residential sales to determine median sale price for each ZIP code.
A recent report by ApartmentGuide.com found that the 02215 in Boston was the most expensive ZIP code in the country for renters.
