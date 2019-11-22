Comments
HOPKINTON (CBS) – Five people were rushed to the hospital after a hazmat incident at Hutchinson Aerospace in Hopkinton Friday night.
According to the Fire Marshal’s office, there was a spill or reaction involving trichloroethylene.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on South Street.
The five people who were transported had minor throat irritation.
According to its website, Hutchinson was founded in 1853, and is one of the world’s oldest rubber product manufacturers.
No other information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.