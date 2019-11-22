Comments
PLYMOUTH (CBS) — An electrical fire at Plimoth Plantation Thursday evening has caused $50,000 in damages at the popular living history museum.
The Plymouth Fire Department said it responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m. They said an an outlet shorted out and overheated, causing the room to catch fire.
One firefighter was injured, the department said, but he continued fighting the fire until it was out. Back at the station, the firefighter realized the injury was more painful than he first thought and was taken to a hospital. They said he will be recovering for a few weeks.
