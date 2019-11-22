Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – A memorial for Fallen Heroes is now on display at Gillette Stadium. The American flag stands 6 feet tall and is made up of 7,000 dog tags from soldiers who have lost their lives since the 9/11 attacks.
Each dog tag shows the name, rank and date of each service member’s death.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with local military families and veterans planned a special ceremony on Friday to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.
The memorial will be on display through Sunday outside the Patriots Pro Shop.
You must log in to post a comment.