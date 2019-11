Patriots-Cowboys Week 12 PredictionsThe Patriots are in the meat of their toughest part of the schedule, and Sunday's game against Dallas could be their most difficult game of the bunch.

Tuukka Rask Doesn't Need His Stick Or Glove To Make Save Of The YearTuukka Rask is an extremely sound and technical goaltender, so we don't see too many jaw-dropping, highlight-reel stops by the Bruins netminder. But when he does make them, boy are they fun to watch.

Report: Patriots Are Not Bringing Back Antonio BrownThere have been rumblings over the last several days that the Patriots may be interested in a reunion with Antonio Brown. That will not be happening.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 12: D.K. Metcalf A Prime WR Option Against Struggling Eagles Pass DefenseThe crew of Fantasy Football Today explains why you should have the Seahawks rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf in your lineup this week against the Eagles.

Marchand, Pastrnak Lead Bruins Past Sabres 3-2Brad Marchand scored twice, David Pastrnak got his NHL-leading 20th goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night.