FALL RIVER (CBS) – Firefighters in Fall River trained to save fellow firefighters in extreme conditions Friday.
“Most of the time his needs are probably going to be he’s low on air, or he could be trapped, but what we’re focusing on today is finding the down firefighter and getting him on air,” said Brad Kwatcher of the Division of Fire Services.
The firefighters used teamwork to pull another firefighter through a wall.
“Just show them how to use teamwork to get a firefighter because it is a pretty arduous task, it takes 16 firefighters to get one downed firefighter out of a building,” Kwatcher said.
In light of the death of Fire Lt. Jason Menard in Worcester last week, the Rapid Intervention Team training took on some added meaning.
“This way we can select members from different departments, combine them into one team and they can all work together,” said Jack Beckwith, of the Department of Fire Services. “They all have the same common skill to share.”
