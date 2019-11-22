Marchand, Pastrnak Lead Bruins Past Sabres 3-2Brad Marchand scored twice, David Pastrnak got his NHL-leading 20th goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night.

Sanu Misses Practice Again, But Dorsett A Limited Participant For Patriots On ThursdayMohamed Sanu joined his teammates for the start of Thursday's practice in Foxboro, but the Patriots receiver did not practice for the second straight day.

NBA Slaps Patrick Beverley With Flop Warning For His Acting Job During Clippers Win Over CelticsPatrick Beverley has received plenty of praise for his game against the Celtics on Wednesday night, playing a major part in the Clippers 107-104 overtime victory. He also received a warning from the NBA for his acting in the third quarter.

Patrice Bergeron Set To Return To Bruins Lineup Vs. SabresThe Bruins are still dealing with their share of injuries, but it sounds like they're getting a key contributor back in the lineup.

Celtics Unveil New 'City Edition' Jerseys To Mixed ReviewsThe Boston Celtics have finally unveiled their "City Edition" uniforms, showing off their new threads to the world on social media Thursday morning.