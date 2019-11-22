Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – MBTA Police are looking for help tracking down a man who violently attacked a woman at North Station earlier this week.
They released two surveillance photos of the man Thursday. Police said he beat the woman with a “blunt object” around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.
“The suspect without provocation violently assaulted a female victim resulting in injuries,” Transit Police said in a brief statement. There’s no word yet on the woman’s condition.
Anyone with information should call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.
