Filed Under:Boston News, North Station


BOSTON (CBS) – MBTA Police are looking for help tracking down a man who violently attacked a woman at North Station earlier this week.

They released two surveillance photos of the man Thursday. Police said he beat the woman with a “blunt object” around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.

“The suspect without provocation violently assaulted a female victim resulting in injuries,” Transit Police said in a brief statement. There’s no word yet on the woman’s condition.

The man wanted in the attack at North Station on Nov. 20, 2019. (Image credit: MBTA Police)

Anyone with information should call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

