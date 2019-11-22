BOSTON (CBS) – A high school soccer player from Massachusetts has been named Sports Illustrated’s SportsKid of the Year. Fifteen-year-old Ally Sentnor of Hanson will be on the magazine’s cover when it hits newsstands this weekend.
Sentor currently plays with U.S. National under 17 team. She found out about the honor in a video message from World Cup star Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“Sentnor is a gifted and dominant soccer player and straight-A student who trains with the boys’ academy team twice per week,” Sports Illustrated said in a statement Friday. “She also regularly volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club Challengers Program and the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program.”
Sentnor, a sophomore at Thayer Academy, has scored 16 goals in 21 international games with the U.S. national team. She’s already committed to play for the University of North Carolina in the fall of 2022. UNC has won 21 NCAA women’s soccer championships.
Sentnor will be formally presented with the SportsKid of the Year award in New York City December 9.
