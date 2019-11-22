BOSTON (CBS) — Friday was one of the happiest days you can imagine for dozens of children here in Massachusetts. That’s because it was the 17th National Adoption Day celebration in Massachusetts. Many kids have found their forever families.

At courthouse ceremonies, everyone was smiling ear to ear. Six-year-old Darison was beaming as the couple who’ve fostered him since he was an infant officially became his parents.

“Today is adoption day. It feels good because it’s a good thing,” Darison said.

Darison’s new extended family turned out in force to celebrate the moment as his mom and dad enjoyed their legal status as Darison’s parents.

“It means that we just bring our family closer together as one, and it’s official that he’s part of our family and we love him,” said Anthony Falcucci, Darison’s adoptive father. “He’s a very loving, caring, sweet little boy. We just fell in love with him, and we didn’t want to let him go,” said Nazly Grajeda, his adoptive mother.

The scene was repeated 140 times at six courthouses across the state.

“Every child thrives when they have a permanent family to call home, and that can look different for each individual child, but the key, important fact is that it’s a family that will stick with them through thick and thin and be there no matter what,” said Bridget Chiaruttini of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, which sponsors WBZ-TV’s “Wednesday’s Child” program to help kids find homes.

“Well, today my brother’s getting adopted,” said Nate, who was adopted himself eight years ago. Today Eli joins his family. “I was adopted, and it’s fun being a big brother,” Nate explained.