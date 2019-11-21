BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the time of year when weekends are full of holiday fun. This weekend you can see beautiful holiday lights, experience Thanksgiving in Plymouth, or hang out at Central Perk straight out of ‘Friends’.
FRIENDS POP-UP
‘Friends’ is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a pop-up in Boston. Set re-creations include Joey & Chandler’s apartment, Central Perk, tons of photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. And yes – Central Perk does serve food and drinks.
When: 11/21 – 1/5 (open daily from 9:30am-10pm)
Where: Corner of Brookline Ave & Fullerton St
Tickets: $29.50, advance purchase recommended
More Info: https://friends25popup.com/
AMERICA’S HOMETOWN THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION
Commemorate Thanksgiving in the Massachusetts town where it all began with a parade, reenactment village, and more.
When: 11/22- 11/24
Where: Downtown Plymouth & Waterfront
Tickets: Range from free to $30, depending on activity
More Info: http://usathanksgiving.com/events/
TRELLIS LIGHTING AT CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS PARK
On Boston’s historic waterfront, Christopher Columbus Park is transformed into a holiday wonderland when its 260 feet of trellis are set aglow. Fifty thousand blue lights will illuminate the structures, along with 14 decorated trees throughout the park.
When: 11/25
Where: Christopher Columbus Park, North End
Free to attend
More Info: https://www.boston.gov/
