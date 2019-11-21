EVERETT (CBS) – A Tewksbury family turned a front yard nuisance into a big Christmas gift. The Flynn family offered up their 30-foot spruce tree to anyone who could cut it down and take it away.
Their Facebook post about it went viral, shared by more than 40,000 people. The city of Everett jumped at the offer.
“I’m happy it’s go into the city of Everett and they can use it, and other people can enjoy the tree,” Katie Hand Flynn said.
The tree was cut down and driven to Everett on Thursday. Workers used a crane to pick up the tree and swing it into its new holiday home in Everett Square.
Powerful crane grabs the 30 foot evergreen to begin the process of swinging it into place in Everett Sq. #wbz. pic.twitter.com/QpWjpunsCI
— Ken Tucci (@KenTucci) November 21, 2019
The evergreen will be decorated for the city’s tree lighting on Dec. 6.
