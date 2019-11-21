NBA Slaps Patrick Beverley With Flop Warning For His Acting Job During Clippers Win Over CelticsPatrick Beverley has received plenty of praise for his game against the Celtics on Wednesday night, playing a major part in the Clippers 107-104 overtime victory. He also received a warning from the NBA for his acting in the third quarter.

Patrice Bergeron Set To Return To Bruins Lineup Vs. SabresThe Bruins are still dealing with their share of injuries, but it sounds like they're getting a key contributor back in the lineup.

Sanu, Dorsett Both On Field For Start Of Thursday's Patriots Practicehe Patriots got some good news as they kicked off Thursday morning's practice in Foxboro, as Mohamed Sanu joined them on the field.

Celtics Unveil New 'City Edition' Jerseys To Mixed ReviewsThe Boston Celtics have finally unveiled their "City Edition" uniforms, showing off their new threads to the world on social media Thursday morning.

Rochie's Fantasy Four-Pack: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Week 12WBZ-TV's Dan Roche is back to provide you with a little help as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup.