



BOSTON (CBS) — Chase Winovich has made it big in the NFL. On Wednesday, the Patriots rookie repaid someone who helped him get there.

Winovich had promised to buy his mom a new car when he made it to the NFL, and he followed through with that promise on Wednesday. Winovich shared the moment on his social media accounts, and the two looked pretty happy with Mama Winovich’s new ride.

“I can never repay you, but here’s a start,” the post read. “I love you mom.”

I can never repay you, but here’s a start. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/FY80Lshrzc — Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 21, 2019

Winovich also shared a few videos of his mom testing out her new wheels on his Instragram page.

A third-round pick by the Patriots out of Michigan, Winovich has made the most of his chances in his rookie season. He has 4.5 sacks and 14 tackles though his first 10 NFL games, and also had a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 6 on a blocked punt.

After scoring that touchdown, Winovich sent the football into the Gillette Stadium stands, and was later hit with a $7,000 fine. He jokingly apologized to his mother on Instagram shortly after, saying sorry for “launching that new car I promised you into the stratosphere.”

Good to see the rookie saved up a few game checks after that fine to follow through on his promise.