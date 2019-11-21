BOSTON (CBS) — Patrick Beverley has received plenty of praise for his game against the Celtics on Wednesday night, playing a major part in the Clippers 107-104 overtime victory. He also received a warning from the NBA for his acting job in the third quarter.
Unlike most people in L.A., an NBA player getting a nod for their acting isn’t a good thing.
Beverley received a warning from violating the league’s anti-flopping rule during Wednesday’s game. In the third quarter, as Beverley was guarding Jayson Tatum, the Clippers guard sold contact made by the Celtics forward. He really sold it, collapsing to the floor in a heap after Tatum grazed Beverley’s face as he side-stepped into a three.
Replays show that the contact wasn’t as bad a Beverley reacted:
LAC’s Patrick Beverley received a warning for violating league’s anti-flopping rule Nov. 20 vs BOS. pic.twitter.com/CYopHectmB
— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 21, 2019
Tatum clearly struck Beverley, which is why Clippers guard received a warning and not a fine. But the NBA would like it if players stopped overselling the smallest amount of contact. He would have gotten the foul call anyways, so there was really no need for all that acting.
In addition to playing his usual pesky defense, Beverley had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers on Thursday night.
