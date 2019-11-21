BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are still dealing with their share of injuries, but it sounds like they’re getting a key contributor back in the lineup. Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy “fully expects” to have forward Patrice Bergeron back for Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Bergeron has missed the last two games with a lower body injury, but said he felt good after Thursday’s morning skate in Brighton.
“Unless something happens between now and then, I think I’m ready to go and I’ll be playing tonight,” Bergeron told reporters.
Bergeron is officially seen as a game-time decision, but the expectation is he’ll be in Boston’s lineup against the Sabres. In his 19 games this season, Bergeron has tallied eight goals while dishing out 11 assists, with his 19 points good for third-most on the team.
The news isn’t as good for forward Brett Ritchie, who returned Tuesday night against New Jersey but is now set to miss his eighth game of the season. Ritchie has been ruled out for Thursday’s contest after his previous infection issue “flared up” Wednesday night, per Cassidy.
With Ritchie out of the lineup again, Cassidy said that Par Lindholm will skate with Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen on Boston’s third line.
Bruins defenseman Torey Krug skated with a no-contact jersey on Thursday and will sit again against the Sabres, but he is expected to be back on the Boston blue line Saturday night when the B’s host the Minnesota Wild.
