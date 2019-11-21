Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — There have been more than 2,000 cases of vaping-related lung injury in the U.S., but Canadian doctors may have identified another type of lung disease linked to vaping.
Bronchiolitis obliterans is commonly referred to as “popcorn worker’s lung” because it has been seen in factory workers exposed to a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn.
Earlier this year, a 17-year-old male with a history of heavy vaping of flavored tobacco and THC products developed a cough, fever and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with life-threatening lung failure, consistent with bronchiolitis obliterans.
Scientists have identified vitamin E acetate as one potential trigger for vaping-related lung damage, but believe there may be others.
