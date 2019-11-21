BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche is back to provide you with a little help as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup. He’s been pretty good so far this season, hopefully earning you a little bit of recognition (and cash) along the way.

Before we get to his picks for Week 12, let’s take a quick glance back at Rochie’s selections in Week 11:

Must Start: Saints QB Drew Brees (28/35, 228 yards, three touchdowns)

Stay Away: Eagles QB Carson Wentz (20/40, 214 yards, touchdown)

Worth the Risk: RB Melvin Gordon (14 rushes, 69 yards, 3 receptions for 21 yards)/RB Austin Ekeler (five rushes, 24 yards, eight receptions for 108 yards)

Matchup I Loved More Than Disney: RB Josh Jacobs (23 rushes, 112 yards)

Not too shabby. As for this week, Rochie has another four-pack of fantasy advice that will help you win your matchup!

Must Start: Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Carolina

Kamara has had a quiet year in fantasy football, but he showed signs of breaking out last week. In a 34-17 win over Tampa Bay, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards and added 10 catches for 47 yards. The do-it-all back has found the end zone at least once in each of his three previous matchups with the Panthers.

Stay Away: Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Ravens

Goff has struggled pretty much all season for Los Angeles. In the past two weeks against the Bears and Steelers, he’s thrown for just 416 yards total with no touchdowns and four interceptions, while getting sacked four times. Over the last three weeks, Baltimore’s D is allowing just 207 yards passing per game. The Ravens have given up just two passing touchdowns in those three weeks while notching three picks.

Worth The Risk: Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay

Ryan is coming off one of his best games in a while, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown in a surprising Atlanta over Carolina. Now he’s at home against a Tampa Bay defense that has been generous to QBs over the last three weeks, allowing 930 yards (310 per game) passing with 11 touchdowns and just one pick.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville

This is more about the Jaguars defense — or lack thereof — than anything else. The Jags last week allowed not one, but two 100-yard rushers in a 33-13 loss at Indy. Jonathan Williams and Marlon Mack combined for 225 yards and a score on only 27 carries (that’s 8.3 per attempt!). Henry comes into this one off of a 23-rush, 188-yard game against KC where he found the end zone twice.