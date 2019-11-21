Celtics Unveil New 'City Edition' Jerseys To Mixed ReviewsThe Boston Celtics have finally unveiled their "City Edition" uniforms, showing off their new threads to the world on social media Thursday morning.

Rochie's Fantasy Four-Pack: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Week 12WBZ-TV's Dan Roche is back to provide you with a little help as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup.

Report: Optimism That Phillip Dorsett Could Be Cleared To Play Vs. CowboysThere is a positive injury update on Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett, who suffered a concussion during last weekend's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Danny Ainge Doesn't Think Celtics Fans Should Boo Kyrie IrvingCeltics fans will defend Danny Ainge no matter what. But the C's president of basketball ops. is likely on an island when it comes to his feelings toward Kyrie Irving.

Patrick Beverley Had No Time For A Marcus Smart ComparisonMarcus Smart and Patrick Beverley play a similar style and bring the same ferocious intensity to the floor. Just don't say that to Beverley.