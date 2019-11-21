Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) – “Business as usual” translates into a victory for Brookline’s only pot shop. Amid complaints from neighbors, the town was considering requiring appointments for sales at New England Treatment Access.
More than 200 Brookline voters packed into the high school gym to talk about pot Thursday night, specifically how to manage customers at marijuana retail shops.
Those wanting customers to make appointments argued it would reduce traffic and people hanging around. NETA argued requiring appointments created a privacy issue.
In a 116-106 vote, town members decided not to make customers schedule appointments.
Meeting members did vote to reduce the hours that marijuana retail shops are open.
You must log in to post a comment.