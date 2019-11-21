



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have finally unveiled their “City Edition” uniforms, showing off their new threads to the world on social media Thursday morning. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the Celtics don them on the court, either.

The Celtics are highlighting Boston’s Irish roots with the green and gold jerseys, which feature “Boston” written across the front in a Gaelic font. The C’s will wear the jerseys a handful of times during the 2019-20 season, and will debut them next Wednesday night, Nov. 27, when they welcome Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets to Boston.

The Celtics also announced that they’d wear the jerseys in their two home games against the Philadelphia 76ers, and when the Los Angeles Lakers come to TD Garden on Jan. 20. The final time they wear the jerseys will be for the regular season finale on April 15 when they host the Chicago Bulls, part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Night festivities.

Here’s a look at the fancy new unis from the Celtics Instagram and Twitter accounts:

Introducing our 2019-20 City Edition uniforms ☘ On-court & at retail on 11/27 pic.twitter.com/PmNJoCUgkO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 21, 2019

The team also put out a video to hype up the uniforms that really didn’t do much to hype anyone up:

As with any new set of threads, this year’s “City Edition” jerseys are being met by mixed reviews online. Fans seem to be OK with the color scheme for the most part, but are taking issue with the font, which looks like something you’d use back in 1995 when you just realized your computer had a bunch of different fonts.

Celtics fans convincing themselves those jerseys aren't terrible pic.twitter.com/1NzocVSmv6 — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) November 21, 2019

The more I look at them, the less I hate them I guess https://t.co/zphYcaR5iF — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) November 21, 2019

Other’s had a few suggestions for Boston’s design team.

I propose a new City Jersey for Boston. If you know, you know. pic.twitter.com/okBqqT44US — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) November 20, 2019

Oh wow the new Celtics City Edition jerseys are out pic.twitter.com/llwXcQ0bWe — Matt Schooley (@SchooleySports) November 21, 2019

Many of the critics are pontificating that within the next few years, the lettering on Boston’s special jerseys will just be replaced with shamrocks — and potentially other shapes out of the Lucky Charms catalog. And with the NBA putting out new jerseys seemingly every few weeks, that is a real possibility.

The jerseys aren’t great, but they’re not terrible either. There will always be mixed reactions to new uniforms, but at least we can all agree on one point: They are better than those sleeved abominations from a few years back. Then again, anything is better than sleeved jerseys in the NBA.