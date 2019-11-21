BOSTON (CBS) — As soon as the Thanksgiving meal is done, shoppers all over the country will be getting ready to score some deals on Black Friday. So what time will stores open here in Massachusetts?
As local bargain-hunters know, there are no doorbusters to be found in the Bay State on Turkey day. “Blue laws” prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday.
We’ve compiled a list of when popular stores will open in Massachusetts on Black Friday. Ordinances in some communities may require retailers to open even later, so it’s a good idea to check in with the stores you plan to visit ahead of time.
Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m.
Best Buy: 1 a.m.
BJ’s: 7 a.m.
Costco: 9 a.m.
Dick’s: 5 a.m.
GameStop: 6 a.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m.
HomeGoods: 7 a.m.
Homesense: 7 a.m.
JCPenney: 12:30 a.m.
Kmart: 12 a.m.
Kohl’s: 1 a.m.
Lowe’s: 6 a.m.
Macy’s: 12:30 a.m.
Marshalls: 7 a.m.
Natick Mall: 6 a.m.
OfficeMax: 8 a.m.
Old Navy: 12 a.m.
Sears: 12 a.m.
Sierra: 7 a.m.
Simon Malls: 12:30 a.m. (The Shops at Chestnut Hill & Copley Place 8 a.m.)
Staples: 7 a.m.
Target: 7 a.m.
TJ Maxx: 7 a.m.
Walmart: 1 a.m.
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets: 12 a.m.
