WORCESTER (CBS) – Eight colleges in Central Massachusetts will offer tuition waivers to the children of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard. It’s another example of the community stepping up to help the family of a hero.
Anna Maria College, Assumption College, Becker College, Clark University, Holy Cross, Quinsigamond Community College, WPI and Worcester State University – all part of the Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts, have pledged to give tuition waivers to Menard’s three children if and when they are accepted to college. The chair of the consortium delivered a letter to the Worcester fire chief to formalize the offer.
The schools made the same gesture last year for the daughter of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who also died in the line of duty.
Menard died while trying to save his crew from a burning home. He was 39 years old.
A benefit for Menard’s family featuring the Dropkick Murphys is planned for Friday at the Worcester Beer Garden & Pavilion. Tickets for the show sold out quickly.
The city has also set up a memorial fund for Menard’s family. Donations can be made through the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts website.
Checks made payable to “PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund” can also be mailed to:
Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
34 Glennie St.
Worcester, MA 01605
You must log in to post a comment.