Patriots Punter Jake Bailey Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The WeekPatriots rookie punter Jake Bailey was rewarded for his stellar performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pastrnak, Grzelcyk Score 2 Each, Bruins Beat Devils 5-1David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk scored two goals apiece, and Brad Marchand added three assists to lead the Boston Bruins over the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Patriots Activate Isaiah Wynn, Place Gunner Olszewski On Injured ReserveThe rookie season for Gunner Olszewski is over.

Josh McDaniels Goes Deep On State Of Patriots OffenseThe offense is clearly not humming the way that its principals would prefer. Josh McDaniels spoke at length on the matter on Tuesday.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Deebo Samuel, Darius Slayton Emerging As Strong WR OptionsThe 49ers and Giants rookies have seen their roles in the offense grow as the season goes, making them solid options in your fantasy lineup.