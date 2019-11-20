Comments
PLYMOUTH (CBS) – The North Plymouth fire station was ordered to be permanently shut down after town officials said a small amount of asbestos was found in the walls.
This is not the first problem the station has had recently. Earlier this month, a structural engineer said the floor wasn’t stable enough to hold equipment.
This week, the town said 2% asbestos was found in some plaster, and the station will not re-open.
The town is working to notify anyone who worked in the building over the last 10 years so they can be tested for exposure.
Plymouth firefighters have also been displaced from headquarters, which shut down for renovations earlier in the fall.
