FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots rookie punter Jake Bailey was rewarded for his stellar performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Bailey was named the AFC special teams player of the week for Week 11.
Bailey punted eight times for an average of 47.6 yards a kick.
Six of Bailey’s punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
This is the second time Bailey earned the award. He was player of the week after the Patriots beat the Jets in Week 3. Bailey became the first rookie to be given the honor twice in the same season since Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in 2017.
