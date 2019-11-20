BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots face a tough opponent this week, when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. They may be doing so a bit shorthanded.
It’s far too early to reach that conclusion, of course, but it’s worth noting that wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was not present for the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.
Sanu’s leg bent in what looked to be a rather painful way during Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Sanu returned to the game shortly after that play, but he was not particularly effective, catching two passes for four yards on just four targets.
Sanu appeared to hurt his ankle on the punt return. Has returned to the game but not for a steady diet of plays. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/RSNkN3YIYw
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 17, 2019
More information on Sanu’s exact injury will be known Wednesday afternoon, when the Patriots release their first practice report of the week.
Since the Patriots acquired him midseason, Sanu has caught 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in his three games with the Patriots.
On the positive side of the injury front, Phillip Dorsett was present at Wednesday’s practice. He left Sunday’s game with a head injury after absorbing a hard hit while catching a touchdown pass from Julian Edelman in the third quarter.
You must log in to post a comment.