ORLEANS (CBS) – A rare encounter with a shark off Nauset Beach was caught on camera. Video shows renowned state shark researcher Greg Skomal jumping to avoid a great white breaching underneath him last week.
The incident happened as Skomal was working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to collect underwater GoPro footage of the 9-foot female shark from the research vessel pulpit.
“White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals,” the conservancy said. “This is a good reminder of the importance of following safety tips and always staying vigilant when in or on the water.”
Researchers were still able to tag the shark in order to track its movement. There have been multiple reports of breaching sharks over the years from boaters.
