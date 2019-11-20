Mohamed Sanu Absent At Patriots Practice On WednesdayThe Patriots face a tough opponent this week, when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. They may be doing so a bit shorthanded.

Jerry Jones Shares Mid-'90s Meeting With Bill Belichick, Wonders What Could Have Been"He said, 'I can coach. If you get an opportunity, don't forget about me.' I've thought about that many times. You never know when you can find a great coach. You can find him in a ski checkout line sometimes."

NFL Picks '72 Dolphins As Greatest Team Ever, Showing End Results Are All That MattersDetails don't matter when people are writing history. It's all about the end results.

Rob Gronkowski Embarks On New Career As A Laker GirlRob Gronkowski has moved on to fulfilling his life's purpose. As a member of the Laker Girls.

Patriots Punter Jake Bailey Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The WeekPatriots rookie punter Jake Bailey was rewarded for his stellar performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.