WORCESTER (CBS) – The Dropkick Murphys are doing their part to support the family of Lt. Jason Menard. The local band is set to play at a fundraiser Friday evening for the fallen Worcester firefighter.
The Worcester Beer Garden & Pavilion is hosting the event; tickets are being sold online for $30. All proceeds are going directly to Menard’s family.
Menard died while saving members of his crew in a fire on Stockholm Street last week. The 39-year-old was survived by his wife and three children.
Thousands of firefighters paid their final respects to Menard at his funeral on Monday.
“We hope the local community will rally with us on Friday in support of our fallen hero,” said the Beer Garden’s Alfredo Viera in a statement.
A 50/50 raffle will raise even more money for the family, as will a portion of bar sales from the evening.
The City of Worcester has also established the Menard Children’s Fund to benefit the family. Donations can be made through the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts website.
Checks made payable to “PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund” can also be mailed to:
Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
34 Glennie St.
Worcester, MA 01605
