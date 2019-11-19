Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) – One lane of traffic was shut down on Route 1 at the Saugus-Malden line after a truck lost a load of gravel.
The right lane was closed before 11 a.m. near Route 99.
#MAtraffic update: Cleanup still underway. Right lane still closed, Rte 1 SB at #Saugus #Malden line at Rte 99. https://t.co/XsHOjwllPB pic.twitter.com/qKOcAn8RL9
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2019
Massachusetts State Police said “significant” cleanup is underway.
No injuries have been reported.
