SAUGUS (CBS) – One lane of traffic was shut down on Route 1 at the Saugus-Malden line after a truck lost a load of gravel.

The right lane was closed before 11 a.m. near Route 99.

Massachusetts State Police said “significant” cleanup is underway.

No injuries have been reported.

