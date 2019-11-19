By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) –You can officially close the door on Rob Gronkowski returning to the Patriots this season. The retired tight end is going to stay retired, so he can host a wild Super Bowl bash down in Miami.
That was Gronk’s big announcement Tuesday morning: He’s throwing a party. That news will certainly disappoint and frustrate the few who believed Gronkowski was going to announce his return to football, as the former Patriots tight end has become a master at pulling on the heartstrings of New England fans during his retirement.
And that will continue after his February bash, because Gronk hinted at a potential return next season in his Instagram post to announce the party.
In the video, Gronkowski battled with his inner feelings, with one side super amped about the upcoming Super Bowl party, and the other side wanting to return to the football field. Party Gronk ultimately won out, but Football Gronk is still eager to return — after getting a taste of life as Party Gronk.
“Maybe we call an audible, just for this year,” Football Gronk said in the clip.
Gronkowski has been enjoying his retirement, and doesn’t appear to have any regrets about walking away at the age of 30. While there is maybe a small part of him that wishes he was catching touchdown passes from Tom Brady, he seems pretty happy that he’s no longer taking a beating every Sunday afternoon. So for now, he’ll be a Super Bowl party coordinator instead of an All Pro tight end.
Emphasis on “for now.” We can relax the Gronk speculation for the next two-plus months, but after Gronkowski parties the night away in Miami, we can start that annoying comeback dance once again.
