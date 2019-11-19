WOBURN (CBS) – A Red Robin restaurant in Woburn was evacuated Tuesday evening after cleaning agents were mixed together in the kitchen. At least three people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
“We’re just going to go through the paces, follow protocol, eventually make entry and find out actually what happened,” Woburn Fire Chief Stephen Adgate said. “And hopefully it’s going to be not much to deal with.”
The three people who were taken to the hospital were employees of the restaurant. All customers were able to get out of the building safely.
Firefighters say they are not taking any risks due to a similar incident earlier this month in neighboring Burlington. The manager of a Buffalo Wild Wings was killed when two cleaning agents were accidentally mixed together.
“As you all know what happened most recently in a neighboring community, we take these things very seriously, all the time,” Adgate said.
It is unclear what chemicals were mixed together in the Woburn restaurant.
