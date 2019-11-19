Comments
DANVERS (CBS) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Danvers.
One person was killed in the single vehicle crash on Route 1 northbound.
#BREAKING Route 1 North in Ferncroft Rotary #Danvers has heavy #traffic delays due to investigation of car off in the woods ME has been notified #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vsmMvM2a2W
— Paul Buscemi- #SkyEye (@paulbuscemi44) November 19, 2019
The vehicle appears to have driven off the road into a wooded area.
The left lane of Route 1 north of Route 62 in Danvers is closed while police investigate.
