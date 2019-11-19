WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee Hearing In Impeachment Inquiry
DANVERS (CBS) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Danvers.

One person was killed in the single vehicle crash on Route 1 northbound.

The vehicle appears to have driven off the road into a wooded area.

The left lane of Route 1 north of Route 62 in Danvers is closed while police investigate.

