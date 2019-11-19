ATHOL (CBS) – Keith Hamel was arraigned Tuesday after he was charged with murdering 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford in Athol.
A not guilty plea was entered on Hamel’s behalf. He was ordered held without bail until a February 14 probable cause hearing.
Clifford’s body was found on November 11 outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Investigators say a sweatshirt with DNA from Hamel and Clifford is a key piece of evidence.
“There’s a sweatshirt that was recovered by a concerned citizen the next day,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Bucci. “They were able to discern Miss Clifford’s DNA in a sample of human blood that was recovered from the sweatshirt and they were able to discern Mr. Hamel’s DNA from inside the sleeve, so-called wearer DNA on the sweatshirt.”
Hamel is now facing charges that include violating an abuse prevention order, larceny, destruction of property, and murder.
Hamel’s defense attorney told reporters the police report is sparse and one sided. The Athol man has a lengthy criminal history.
Members of Clifford’s family were present in Orange District Court on Tuesday, just hours after attending her funeral. Clifford leaves behind a 4-year-old son.
You must log in to post a comment.