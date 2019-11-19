



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has gotten himself into a bit of trouble this year just by using his cell phone. He’s now trying to make up for some of the damage.

The unemployed star wide receiver posted a photo on Tuesday of him and Tom Brady sharing a hug under the Miami sun, a photo taken back in September, during Brown’s one and only week with the Patriots. In the accompanying caption, Brown directly and sincerely apologized for taking a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!” Brown wrote. “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB”

Brown also posted the message on Twitter.

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

Brown’s apology is in reference to a tweet he shared in the midst of an emotional string of messages delivered back in September. That was the first weekend that Brown was without a job, and he shared a photo of the woman accusing him in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault and rape. The caption for that photo read; “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly.”

Brown deleted that tweet not long after it went live.

During his interactions with fans on social media since then, Brown has said that he had apologized to Kraft behind the scenes. But Tuesday’s social media post was the first direct public acknowledgment.

Brown reportedly met with the NFL last week as the league investigates the aforementioned claims of sexual assault. Though he is eligible to be signed by any team, the NFL has intimated that he could be immediately placed on the commissioner’s exempt list after signing a contract, thus leading to his extended stretch of unemployment. Brown has stated that he’d be open to returning to the Patriots.