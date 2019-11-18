Did Bill Belichick Clap Back At Lane Johnson For 'Fun' Comments?In his standard opening remarks to the media after the Patriots' victory in Philadelphia, Belichick used a word he almost never uses to describe an NFL game.

Stephon Gilmore Dips Toe Into Trash-Talking Waters: '[Zach Ertz] Was Crying'

N'Keal Harry Makes Three Catches In Long-Awaited Patriots DebutPatriots rookie N'Keal Harry made his much-anticipated NFL debut in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 21-year-old found himself taking up a pretty big role in the offense.

Ups & Downs: Defense Carries Patriots To Gritty Win In PhiladelphiaThe Patriots first game out of the bye week was not a pretty one. But in the end, they escaped with a gutsy 17-10 victory to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Tom Brady Not Thrilled With Patriots Offensive Struggles In Win Over EaglesThe Patriots improved to 9-1 on Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady was not a happy camper after the team's 17-10 win. Heck, Bill Belichick was in a better mood than Brady.