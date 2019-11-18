WESTBORO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Westboro Friday allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times.
The man, who is not being identified, stabbed his wife inside their Windsor Ridge Drive apartment, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The man then followed the woman to another apartment where he continued to attack her. Neighbors called 911.
When police officers arrived at the apartment, they witnessed the ongoing attack.
“After issuing several commands to the man to drop the knife, Sgt. Jonathan Kalagher fired upon the suspect,” the district attorney’s office said. “The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”
The woman survived and is in stable condition.
State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.