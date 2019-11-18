Comments
MILFORD (CBS) – A school bus crash in Milford sent 11 students to the hospital Monday afternoon.
A car traveling the opposite direction on Dilla Street crossed over and hit the bus head-on.
The bus was taking students home from the Woodland Elementary School. The injuries are described as minor.
“We’re fortunate,” said Milford Fire Dep. Chief Mark Nelson. “It seemed to be bumps and bruises. Transported to the hospital to be evaluated.”
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
