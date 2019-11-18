



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your rental dollar stretches in Boston? We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals with a budget of up to $3,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

99 Kneeland St. (Chinatown)

Listed at $3,804/month, this 941-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 99 Kneeland St.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

126 Border St. (East Boston)

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house situated at 126 Border St. It’s listed for $3,821/month for its 1,080 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

25 Northern Ave. (South Boston)

Here’s a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 25 Northern Ave. that’s also going for $3,821/month.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

One Park Lane (South Boston)

Located at One Park Lane, here’s a 1,096-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $3,837/month.

The unit comes furnished and has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

201 S. Huntington Ave. (Jamaica Plain)

Listed at $3,860/month, this 899-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 201 S. Huntington Ave.

The building features garage parking, secured entry and a gym. You can also expect in-unit laundry in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

