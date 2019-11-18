BOSTON (CBS) – This Thanksgiving travel season could be one of the busiest in years, according to AAA.
More than 55 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles away from home next week, the agency said Monday. That would make it the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000. The record was set in 2005.
“Locally, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, during 4:30-6:30 p.m., is expected to be the worst driving time,” AAA said in a joint statement with Massport. “If you plan on driving, consider traveling at off-peak hours such as early mornings or late evenings after 9 p.m.”
The HOV lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will have extended hours next Tuesday and Wednesday. If you’re driving Thanksgiving night, MassDOT will be serving free coffee at service plaza from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
Whether you’re driving or flying, make sure you plan ahead and set aside as much extra time as possible to get where you’re going.
Massport said airports will start getting crowded as early as this Friday. That means parking spots will fill up quickly at Logan Airport, so public transportation or ride sharing is encouraged.
For more information about Logan Airport, visit Massport’s website.
