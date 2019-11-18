



FOXBORO (CBS) — It was the joy and excitement of a baby shower multiplied by 30 as a group of expectant mothers and new moms were celebrated at Gillette Stadium Monday. The goal: to say thank you to military families, and have a lot of fun at the same time.

“I’m due February 10th,” said Tabitha Webb. “January 11th,” added Marilyn Garza. “February 15th,” said Britany Williams.

These women are part of military families, they may be active duty themselves or have a spouse or partner who is. And they may not have had baby showers otherwise.

The event was organized by the non-profit Operation Shower. “What we found is that so often the women who are at home holding everything together have gotten forgotten,” said Amy Belle Isle, from Operation Shower.

Not Monday. There were raffles and games, and a shower of gifts everyone with a new baby will get a lot of use from.

“You just don’t expect a baby shower because you don’t know a lot of people, you’re not where your family is, you’re not where you grew up, where your friends are,” said Tabitha Webb who is expecting her sixth child.

“It helps a lot, takes off a lot of stress. I’m excited,” added Morgan Craig, who has a three-week-old.

Since they began, Operation Shower has hosted 129 showers, but this is the first one held Gillette Stadium, a real treat for women like Britany Williams who’s expecting and whose husband is at sea.

“I feel appreciated. I feel like we’re recognized,” she said.

The Patriots Foundation not only hosted the party, but they also kicked in special gifts as well.

“I look forward to a lot of healthy babies being born shortly, and if they want to root for us, we want them,” Patriot owner Robert Kraft told the group.