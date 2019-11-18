BOSTON (CBS) – A jury found Andrew MacCormack guilty of murdering his wife, a Lynn school teacher, after nearly a full week of deliberations.
Monday marked the seventh day of deliberations in the trial. The first degree murder verdict was announced in Suffolk Superior Court.
Vanessa MacCormack was killed in September 2017 during what the Suffolk County District Attorney said appeared to be a case of domestic violence. Vanessa, who taught second grade at Connery Elementary School in Lynn, was found dead in her home.
Andrew was arrested several days later.
Prosecutors argued during the trial that Andrew exploded on Vanessa, who threatened to leave him after he blew thousands of dollars of the couples’ cash and valuables on a drug habit.
In a police interview presented to jurors, Andrew admitted to having a prior drug addiction but said he had been clean for six years. He also denied any marital issues.
Andrew was accused of using bleach to clean the crime scene, causing a rash on his body. A State Police lieutenant testified that during a second interview at the suspect’s home, there was a strong smell of bleach and a large knife was missing from a butcher block.
