CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Lt. Jason Menard, Worcester Firefighter Death, Worcester news


BOSTON (CBS) – Loved ones and fellow firefighters are set to honor fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard during a Sunday wake. The veteran firefighter has been hailed a hero for saving his colleagues before he lost his life in a house fire last week.

The wake is set for 3-7 p.m. on Sunday at Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Church.

Menard died while saving members of his crew early Wednesday morning. That included firefighter Christopher Pace, who escaped through a third-floor window thanks to Menard.

Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard. (Image Credit: Worcester Fire Department)

A husband and father of three, Menard died just hours before he and his family planned to leave for a Disney vacation.

Menard had been a member of the Worcester Fire Department since 2010.

“He was a passionate fire officer who absolutely loved being a firefighter. He took his job very seriously, performed it admirably and his dedication to the residents of Worcester was unwavering,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said following Menard’s death.

Comments