BOSTON (CBS) — On Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski teased a big announcement coming up on Tuesday. That alone shouldn’t signal a potential comeback from the tight end.
But what he shared on Facebook on Sunday will certainly fuel the comeback fire. Gronkowski went with a throwback from Tom Brady’s facebook page, when the quarterback did his best Anchorman impression and called for his receiving corps to “assemble” with a conch shell. Gronkowski re-posted that video Sunday afternoon, asking “Tom Brady, do you think this still works?”
Bring on the comeback speculation — again.
Gronkowski has been happily retired all season, and seemed to close the door on a 2019 comeback just last month. But Sunday’s post certainly seems to hint otherwise, and will certainly lead to more speculation.
Guess we’ll now be paying full attention to Gronkowski’s Instagram account come 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Maybe it won’t be a comeback announcement, but now he has our attention.
Gronkowski has until Nov. 30 to come out of retirement and play for the Patriots this season.
You must log in to post a comment.