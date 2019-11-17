HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — A man believed to be “armed and dangerous” was arrested in Tynsgboro Sunday night, hours after he evaded arrest in Hudson, N.H. Michael Pellerin, 45, of Hudson, will face multiple felony charges out of N.H.
Police said they were called to a home on Greenfield Drive in Hudson around 2 p.m. Sunday for a possible violation of a restraining order. Pellerin had been issued a restraining order on Nov. 4 that barred him from contacting his spouse and prohibited him from possessing firearms.
His spouse told responding officers Pellerin forced his way into the house. “The victim arrived home shortly before calling the police to find him there and her firearm missing,” said a statement from police.
He ran into the woods when police arrived and then ran to another location. “A witness observed him continue into a wooded area between Sullivan Road, Route 111, and Paget Road. A perimeter was set up over the large wooded area. The Southern NH Special Operations Unit responded,” police said.
Pellerin was able to escape the area and police believed he left Hudson entirely, but that he could still be on foot.
Tyngsboro Police found Pellerin and arrested him without incident.
